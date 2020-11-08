What’s ahead under Joe Biden, industry by industry

Alphabet Inc: The Obama administration was quite cozy with Alphabet’s Google and other big tech companies, with workers doing stints in the White House or government and then returning later to Silicon Valley. It’s likely former Google employees will be top candidates for Biden administration positions. That said, the attitude toward big tech has shifted considerably since the Obama years, and Biden may keep the tech giant at arm’s length because of concerns that Google has grown too big and powerful. Biden has spoken out specifically against Section 230, a part of a law from the early days of the internet that protects big platforms including Google Search and YouTube from being sued for things their users post. The companies contend the rule is vital to keeping the web free and open, but politicians increasingly want it changed. Biden could put energy behind the Democratic proposal to hold social-media platforms liable for the misinformation and harmful content posted on them. That could increase the cost of moderating YouTube, or even slow growth if the company is forced to vet videos before they go up. -- Gerrit De Vynck