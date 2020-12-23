Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >What’s in the $900 billion covid-19 relief bill
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 14: Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) stands alongside a bipartisan group of Democrat and Republican members of Congress as they announce a proposal for a Covid-19 relief bill on Capitol Hill on December 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. Lawmakers from both chambers released a $908 billion package Monday, split into two bills. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

What’s in the $900 billion covid-19 relief bill

8 min read . 09:04 AM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • Stimulus checks, jobless aid, PPP small-business loans among aid passed by Congress

Congress passed a $900 billion Covid-19 aid bill that includes assistance for households and businesses, as well as funding for vaccine distribution and more. But the bill excluded the Republican priority of liability protections for businesses and other entities, and left out a pot for state and local funding desired by Democrats.

Here are some highlights of what is in the legislation based on the text and summary of the legislation and lawmakers’ statements.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Israel to hold snap election, with Netanyahu facing new challenges

2 min read . 10:22 AM IST

IFFCO plant gas leak: 2 dead, 15 ill in UP's Prayagraj

1 min read . 09:59 AM IST

Coronavirus: India sees 23,950 fresh cases, active covid tally declines further

2 min read . 09:57 AM IST

Trump asks Congress to revise Covid Relief Bill, increase direct payments

3 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.