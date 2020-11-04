What’s so great about high voter turnout?

Some people vote out of civic duty, others when they are excited, and still others when they are anxious or even scared. But in a typical presidential year, more than 40% of all eligible voters don’t vote at all. Since 1980, the average turnout has been 56%, according to the American Presidency Project at the University of California, Santa Barbara. This year, predicts Michael McDonald, the University of Florida political scientist who administers the U.S. Elections Project, turnout may reach 65%, which is not only well above average for the past 40 years but a significant jump from the 59% who turned out in 2016. The last time 65% of eligible voters participated in a presidential election was in 1908.