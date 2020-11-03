What’s the most productive workspace? might be the pub

U.K. pubs are shutting down again. This time, it isn’t just the ale drinkers who are getting shut out.

It’s also the workers who made the pub their new remote office space.

In one of the quirkiest reinventions of the pandemic, British pubs threw open their doors not to beer-swilling patrons, but to workers suffering cabin fever. Some have gotten accustomed to it.

Working from home has been tricky for Matthew Edwards. He’s tried it all: bumping elbows at the kitchen table, perching his laptop on a windowsill for Zoom calls, even reclining on a beanbag in the pink flamingo-themed bedroom of his 5-year-old daughter. He found his solution in working from the pub.

Mr. Edwards, head of technical operations at a filmmaking company, pays £20, equivalent to around $26, for four hours of Wi-Fi, a hot lunch, bottomless coffee and a pint of beer in the cozy chair by the roaring fire at the King’s Head pub in Winchmore Hill, north London.

“It’s like being in the office, to be honest with a slightly nicer environment," said the 41-year-old. His workstation before the pandemic is a dimly lit room without windows in a leaky Soho townhouse. Even better than the office are the pub-kitchens full English breakfasts and locally brewed ales for when he’s off the clock.

Mr. Edwards’s working digs have raised suspicious eyebrows. “Oh, you’re working at the pub, eh?" his family has asked. But he said with no TV it is the most productive he has been in months. After the pubs close again this week, “it’ll be back to me at one end of the kitchen table and my wife at the other I imagine," he said.

“Pub desking," as King’s Head General Manager Gary Willison calls it, collects extra revenue during a usually quiet stretch of the day. Mr. Willison opens at 10 a.m. to serve brunch, but in normal times many pubs are closed until noon, when office workers might dip in for a quick one, known colloquially as a “cheeky pint."

Pub landlords, known as publicans, need the business. Britain’s traditional public houses—with their oak-paneled walls and chunky pork pies—are beloved on both sides of the Brexit divide. But coronavirus left them “fighting for their very survival," said Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association. “Pubs have had to adapt."

Pubs nationwide were closed completely from March until July, the first time Brits were without them in documented history. Pubs kept serving during the Blitz and Great Plague of 1665.

They enjoyed a rush of customers over the summer when the virus waned and the government paid for Brits to eat out Monday through Wednesdays, offering up to £10 discounts on meals eaten in restaurants or pubs through August to boost the hospitality industry.

But the resurgence of the virus has led to tighter restrictions again. Starting Thursday, the U.K. will hibernate for at least four weeks in its second national lockdown to drive down cases. That means pubs must close entirely until Dec. 2—blocking Brits from their new offices.

For 38-year-old Stefanie Stead, a self-employed architect living in the cobble-street town of Otley in Yorkshire, the North Bar Social pub was the perfect sanctuary to escape her husband’s thumping dance music while he worked at home. After a productive day working at her pub office, Ms. Stead treated herself to a pint of hard cider. “It felt like such a reward," she said.

The cavernous halls of the Bull & Gate in north London’s Kentish Town—usually heaving with bodies spilling over from next door’s music club—have eked out barely a sound since March.

For Megan Kneafsey and Robert Littleton, engaged 26-year-old Labour Party staffers, the Bull & Gate was a retreat from working at Mr. Littleton’s parents’ house, where they are crashing while their apartment gets a face-lift. “There’s this dispute about who’s responsible for changing the cat litter," he said.

The couple tried working in the pub last week for the first time. It felt like home—the Bull & Gate is their local. They are even planning their wedding reception in the pub next year. At least, said Ms. Kneafsey, “hopefully."

Ms. Kneafsey used to work remotely with her laptop from a cafe. Before Covid, it felt odd to bring a laptop to a pub, and she said people would glare at her with eyes that said, “What are you doing?" But after scrolling past the pub’s social-media post inviting in worker bees, she booked a table online through the pub’s new booking system right away.

Hunter Ruthven paid £15 for four hours at a pub table at the Bull & Gate, including Wi-Fi, unlimited tea and coffee and a pub-cooked lunch. He ordered eggs and smoked salmon with hollandaise sauce.

“It’s something I’m prepared to pay for maybe once a fortnight," said Mr. Ruthven, 33, to help support local businesses.

Prices vary. The King’s Head charges £20 for four hours, in London’s borough of Camden, the Lion & Unicorn bills £15 for the same; a couple of miles away in Islington, John Salt charges £10, and at the Culcheth Arms in the town of Warrington, northwest England, customers pay £12 for five hours, with all prices including lunch plus tea and coffee.

Publican Phil Daley said each pub delivers a unique package. For his, the Lion & Unicorn, named after George Orwell’s essay on Englishness, that means gluten-free entrees, a spacious garden and—most important—making friends with the pub’s shaggy labradoodle Eddie.

“Cuddles off Eddie is worth £15 alone," said Mr. Daley, 43. It’s hot desking and “borrow my doggy" folded into one, he said.

Some pubs transform seamlessly into the age of Zoom, with cushioned alcoves shapeshifting into modern conference rooms. Just take the 15th-century Punchbowl & Ladle in county Cornwall, Britain’s boot-tip coastline that gestures out toward the Atlantic. “They’ve got these snug areas and you can go into these opposite ‘breakout’ rooms," said James Melville, managing director of a public-relations firm based in Truro, Cornwall. He pub desks once a week to provide a change of scenery from working at home nearby.

On hearing the new restrictions, Mr. Melville decided to work at the pub Monday and Tuesday to support the local pub before it closes. “I think it’s a real shame," he said. “I’m going to make the most of it while I can."

Pub-working doesn’t come without its pitfalls. “It’s very tempting to stick around and replace coffee with alcohol," said the 47-year-old. He said it took him great strength to resist the urge.

But the main concern for many pub deskers isn’t the temptation of chugging pints but persuading bosses they aren’t. “My line manager is probably going to want to have a Zoom meeting this afternoon," said Mr. Littleton on his recent visit. “I need to explain why I’m sitting in a pub."

