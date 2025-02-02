US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he has "implemented a 25% Tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian Energy), and a 10% additional Tariff on China."

This means that Canadian and Mexican exports to the US will attract a 25 percent tariff starting Tuesday. Meanwhile, energy imported from Canada, including oil, natural gas and electricity, would be taxed at a 10% rate.

Trump declared an economic emergency in order to place duties of 10% on all imports from China and 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada. Goods from China, which already face various rates of duties, will see an additional 10 percent tariff.

Trump's order includes a mechanism to escalate the rates charged by the US against retaliation by the other countries, raising the specter of an even more severe economic disruption, reports claimed.

How did Mexico, Canada and China respond? All three countries ordered retaliatory tariffs on the US.

Mexico: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo ordered the Secretary of Economy to "implement Plan B", which includes tariff and non-tariff measures against the US in "defense of Mexico's interests."

Sheinbaum "categorically" rejected the US' “slander against the Mexican government of having alliances with criminal organisations.”

She said in a lengthy post on X, “Problems are not resolved by imposing tariffs, but by talking and dialoguing, as we did in recent weeks with your State Department to address the phenomenon of migration; in our case, with respect for human rights.”

Canada: After Trump's announcement, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that his government will impose 25 per cent tariffs on American goods worth $155 billion in retaliation for tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

"This will include immediate tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods as of Tuesday followed by further tariffs on $125 billion worth of American products in 21 days time to allow Canadian companies and Supply chains to seek to find alternatives," Trudeau said.

He said that like the American tariffs, Canada's response will also be far-reaching and include everyday items such as American beer, wine and bourbon fruits and fruit juices, including orange juice along with vegetables perfume, clothing and shoes.

"It'll include major consumer products like household appliances furniture and sports equipment and materials like lumber and Plastics along with much much more and as part of our response we are considering with the provinces and territories, several non-tariff measures including some relating to critical minerals energy procurement and other partnerships," Trudeau said.

The Canadian Prime Minister urged people of his country to purchase local products and consider spending vacations in the country, according to the Canada-based media channel, Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC).

China: The Chinese commerce ministry said on Sunday China will challenge US tariffs through the World Trade Organization (WTO). China's commerce ministry said in a statement it would take "corresponding countermeasures" and file a claim against Washington at the WTO, news agency AFP reported.

The imposition of tariffs by the US "seriously violates" WTO rules, the ministry said in a statement, urging the US to "engage in frank dialogue and strengthen cooperation.