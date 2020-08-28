What the Tiger 21 club of ultra-rich thinks about stock markets, economy

The economic hit from the pandemic has failed to put a halt to rising stock prices. The S&P 500 Index closed at a peak on Thursday, taking its rebound from a March low to 56% thanks to continued support from the Federal Reserve and strength from tech companies catering to people stuck at home. That’s also led to about 84% of chief financial officers now seeing equities as too expensive, according to a quarterly survey conducted by Deloitte LLP -- the second-highest level in the decade since the accounting and consulting firm began collecting the data. Only 2% of respondents said U.S. stocks look cheap.