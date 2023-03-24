What TikTok CEO was asked in first his appearance before US Congress? 10 points

What TikTok CEO was asked in first his appearance before US Congress? 10 points3 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 09:24 AM IST
The testimony comes as lawmakers and the Biden administration are exploring how to force TitTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell its shares of the unit or block it in the US.
TikTok is in a tougher spot amid growing support for its ban in the United States, despite having 150 million monthly users here who are expecting an ad revenue of $6.83 billion this year. The country had already halted the use of TikTok on government phones over national security concerns.
