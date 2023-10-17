What to expect from US President Biden's visit to Israel amid war with Hamas?

United States President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel amid an ongoing war with Hamas fighters. The trip that was first confirmed by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken , and later in nan official statement from White House said that US President Joe Biden will visit Israel Wednesday in a show of "ironclad" support.

The statement also noted that Washington is trying to prevent the escalating war against Hamas in Gaza from spilling into a wider West Asia conflict.

US President Biden's trip will come twelve days after after the Hamas fighters burst through Israel's heavily fortified Gaza border, launching a surprise attack.

The visit also comes almost 12 days after Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, an ally of US, declared war on Hamas fighters and unleashed incessant bombarding on Gaza, killing 3,00 people and wounding 12,500.

Washington has already sent two aircraft carrier strike groups to the eastern Mediterranean "to deter hostile actions against Israel".

The Pentagon has put 2,000 troops on deployment alert to be able "to respond quickly to the evolving security environment in the Middle East". US media said the troops would cover support roles such as medical assistance and handling explosives.

Security risk of Biden's Israel visit

While a security risk looms in a war-torn zone, implications of which were faced by both Blinken during his visit on Monday when sirens went off. Blinken and his hosts were rushed to a bunker and sheltered there for five minutes before resuming their discussions.

Notably, this is not Biden's first rendezvous with a war torn zone in the recent past. He had visited Ukraine, after Russia attacked the east European country. There was a similar siren warning when Biden was touring a few blocks of Kyiv with Zelensky.

Political repercussion of Biden's Israel visit

The political ramifications of Biden's visit to Israel is not yet clear. In his first significant public effort to urge caution on Israel, Biden had warned on “60 Minutes" on Sunday that “I think it’d be a big mistake" for Israel to occupy Gaza again, a step Israeli officials say they have no intention of taking, as reported by New York Times.

But they have not explained who would run the Gaza Strip in the absence of Hamas, or how they could keep a similar group from arising from the ashes of Gaza City.

Similarity with Ukraine visit

Biden’s visit is an extraordinary show of support to Israel in the midst of war is akin to Biden’s brief trip to Ukraine in February to shore up international support for President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Notably, just as Biden’s trip to Kyiv came as Ukraine was on the cusp of a major military operation, the visit to Jerusalem comes as hundreds of thousands of Israeli troops are poised to fight their way through the jammed urban landscape of Gaza to carry out Netanyahu’s vow to eliminate Hamas.

What has Biden said?

Following Hamas’ attack on 7 October, US President Joe Biden said Washington “will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, to defend itself, and to respond to this attack."

“Israel has a right and a duty to respond to these vicious attacks," Biden added.

Who will Biden meet?

US president Biden will land at Tel Aviv for a meet with Netanyahu. He will then fly to Jordan’s capital, Amman, for talks about accelerating humanitarian assistance to the besieged Gaza, home to more than 2.3 million people.

Who will Biden meet in Jordan?

In Amman, he will meet Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who has long been opposed to Hamas and whose organisation exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

(With agency inputs)

