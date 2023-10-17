What to expect from US President Biden's visit to Israel amid war with Hamas?
US President Biden to visit Israel amid ongoing war with Hamas fighters. Biden's visit shows 'ironclad' support for Israel, aims to prevent wider conflict
United States President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel amid an ongoing war with Hamas fighters. The trip that was first confirmed by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and later in nan official statement from White House said that US President Joe Biden will visit Israel Wednesday in a show of "ironclad" support.