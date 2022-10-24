What to expect from Xi's next five years in power4 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2022, 01:38 PM IST
Xi has thrown his weight behind the development of a more consumption-driven economy, a policy known as dual circulation
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has emerged from a five-year congress with even more power over the ruling Communist Party. AFP examines how Xi is expected to handle the key issues facing the country.