What to know about the next Gaza hostage release
Summer Said , Rory Jones , Anat Peled , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Jan 2025, 06:17 PM IST
SummaryThe cease-fire deal between the two sides is holding despite heated quarrels over key issues, Arab mediators say.
Hamas is expected on Friday to release the names of the next four Israeli hostages to be freed under the Gaza cease-fire deal, as mediators hope to build momentum that could lead to a lasting end to the war.
