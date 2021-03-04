What to watch as China rolls out an economic plan to overtake the US

Investors are watching out for more specifics on how the government will reach its goal of peaking greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon-neutrality by 2060. It’s been widely flagged that renewables will take an ever larger slice of power generation at the expense of the dirtiest fossil fuel, coal. But policy changes are likely to reach far beyond just energy markets, from reining in output of highly polluting metals like steel to the rejuvenation of vast agricultural hinterlands.