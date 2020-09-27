What to wear to a Zoom interview, and other style dilemmas, solved

HAVE YOU finally embraced your work-from-home look? The sweatpants, the hoodie you occasionally swap with a lightly wrinkled Zoom shirt for the 3 o’clock call with your T-shirted boss? Well, don’t purge your closet of suits and button-downs just yet: The pandemic-era professional landscape is shifting and, with it, the rules for acceptable workday attire. Sweats alone no longer suffice. Yet suits might seem unsuitably stiff. This fall, as the banks start calling their associates back into the office and law firms prepare to conduct their annual recruiting blitzes entirely over videoconference, we find ourselves in a bizarre, unprecedented WFH-office hybrid. What does one wear to a Zoom job interview? Must our beloved quarantine beards vanish as we re-enter civilization? And when—when!—will the American workplace again demand the sartorial formality that some men cherished before the pandemic?