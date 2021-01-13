What Trump said to supporters on Jan. 6 before their Capitol riot

At a rally at the Ellipse here on Jan. 6, President Trump urged supporters to march to the Capitol as he repeated his false claims of voter fraud and called on Vice President Mike Pence, who would preside over a joint session of Congress certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, to step in and reject the election results.

Soon after, some Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. House Democrats’ article of impeachment alleges that Mr. Trump “willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged—and foreseeably resulted in—lawless action at the Capitol, such as: ‘if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.’ " Mr. Trump has denied there was anything improper about his remarks and has called Democrats’ effort to impeach him a “witch hunt."

Here are excerpts from Mr. Trump’s remarks on Jan. 6, based on the transcript from CQ Roll Call:

“All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by a bold and radical left Democrats which is what they are doing and stolen by the fake news media. That is what they have done and what they are doing. We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore, and that is what this is all about. And to use a favorite term that all of you people really came up with, we will stop the steal.…

“I hope Mike is going to do the right thing. I hope so. I hope so because if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election....

“States want to re-vote, the states got defrauded. They were given false information, they voted on it. Now they want to recertify; they want it back. All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify, and we become president, and you are the happiest people....

“For years, Democrats have gotten away with election fraud and weak Republicans. And that’s what they are. There’s so many weak Republicans....

“Don’t forget, when Romney got beat—Romney. Did you see his…I wonder if he enjoyed his flight in last night.…

“We don’t have a free and fair press. Our media is not free, it’s not fair. It suppresses thought. It suppresses speech, and it’s become the enemy of the people. It’s become the enemy of the people. It’s a—it’s the biggest problem we have in this country. No third world countries would even attempt to do what we caught them doing.…

“Republicans are constantly fighting like a boxer with his hands tied behind his back. It’s like a boxer. And we want to be so nice. We want to be so respectful of everybody, including bad people. And we’re going to have to fight much harder. And Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us. And if he doesn’t, that will be a sad day for our country because you’re sworn to uphold our Constitution....

“Now it is up to Congress to confront this egregious assault on our democracy. And after this, we’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you. We’re going to walk down—we’re going to walk down. Anyone you want, but I think right here, we’re going to walk down to the Capitol—

“And we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them....

“Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong....

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard. Today, we will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections. But whether or not they stand strong for our country, our country. Our country has been under siege for a long time. Far longer than this four year period.…

“Today, we see a very important event, though, because right over there, right there, we see the event that’s going to take place and I’m going to be watching because history is going to be made. We’re going to see whether or not we have great and courageous leaders or whether or not we have leaders that should be ashamed of themselves throughout history, throughout eternity. They’ll be ashamed....

“And, you know what? If they do the wrong thing, we should never, ever forget that they did. Never forget.…

“I want to thank the more than 140 members of the House. Those are warriors. They’re over there working like you’ve never seen before, studying, talking, actually going all the way back studying the roots of the Constitution because they know we have the right to send a bad vote that was illegally gotten....

“The radical left knows exactly what they were doing. They are ruthless and it’s time that somebody did something about it. And Mike Pence, I hope you’re going to stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country. And if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed in you. I will tell you right now. I’m not hearing good stories.…

“So, I mean, I could go on and on about this fraud that took place in every state and all of these legislators want this back. I don’t want to do it to you because I love you and it’s freezing out here. But, I could just go on forever. I can tell you this—so, when you hear—when you hear, ‘While there is no evidence to prove any wrongdoing,’ this is the most fraudulent thing anybody’s—this is a criminal enterprise. This is a criminal enterprise and—and the press will say, and I’m sure they won’t put any of that on there because that’s no good, and did you ever see while there is no evidence to back President Trump’s assertion—I could go on for another hour reading this stuff to you and telling you about it....

“We must stop the steal, and then we must ensure that such outrageous election fraud never happens again, can never be allowed to happen again, but we are going forward; we will take care of it going forward. We have got to take care of going back....

“Together we will drain the Washington swamp, and we will clean up the corruption in our nation’s Capitol. We have done a big job on it, but you think it’s easy; it’s a dirty business. It’s a dirty business. We have a lot of bad people out there. Despite everything we have been through looking out all over this country and seeing fantastic crowds, although this I think is our all-time record....

“As this enormous crowd shows, we have truth and justice on our side. We have a deep and enduring love for America in our hearts. We love our country. We have overwhelming pride in this great country. We have it deep in our souls. Together we are determined to defend and preserve government of the people, by the people, and for the people....

“Our brightest days are before us. Our greatest achievements still wait. I think one of our great achievements will be election security because nobody until I came along had any idea how corrupt our elections were, and again most people would stand there at 9 o’clock in the evening and say I want to thank you very much, and they go off to some other life, but I said something is wrong here, something is really wrong, can’t have happened and we fight, we fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore....

“So we are going to—we are going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, I love Pennsylvania Avenue, and we are going to the Capitol, and we are going to try and give—the Democrats are hopeless, they are never voting for anything, not even one vote, but we are going to try—give our Republicans, the weak ones because the strong ones don’t need any of our help, we’re try—going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue."

