What Trump said to supporters on Jan. 6 before their Capitol riot

What Trump said to supporters on Jan. 6 before their Capitol riot7 min read . 09:42 AM IST
- Democrats, seeking to impeach the president, say his comments incited the crowd to storm the building while lawmakers were certifying Biden’s election
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At a rally at the Ellipse here on Jan. 6, President Trump urged supporters to march to the Capitol as he repeated his false claims of voter fraud and called on Vice President Mike Pence, who would preside over a joint session of Congress certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, to step in and reject the election results.
Soon after, some Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. House Democrats’ article of impeachment alleges that Mr. Trump “willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged—and foreseeably resulted in—lawless action at the Capitol, such as: ‘if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.’ " Mr. Trump has denied there was anything improper about his remarks and has called Democrats’ effort to impeach him a “witch hunt."
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.