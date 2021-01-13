Subscribe
Home >News >World >What Trump said to supporters on Jan. 6 before their Capitol riot
Donald Trump.

What Trump said to supporters on Jan. 6 before their Capitol riot

7 min read . 09:42 AM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • Democrats, seeking to impeach the president, say his comments incited the crowd to storm the building while lawmakers were certifying Biden’s election

At a rally at the Ellipse here on Jan. 6, President Trump urged supporters to march to the Capitol as he repeated his false claims of voter fraud and called on Vice President Mike Pence, who would preside over a joint session of Congress certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, to step in and reject the election results.

Soon after, some Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. House Democrats’ article of impeachment alleges that Mr. Trump “willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged—and foreseeably resulted in—lawless action at the Capitol, such as: ‘if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.’ " Mr. Trump has denied there was anything improper about his remarks and has called Democrats’ effort to impeach him a “witch hunt."

