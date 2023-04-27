What Tucker Carlson’s Ouster Means for Him and Fox News

What Tucker Carlson’s Ouster Means for Him and Fox News5 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 06:16 PM IST
- Star host has plenty of options, media experts say, and news network could see advertising upside
Tucker Carlson still has plenty of opportunities in broadcasting despite his ouster from Fox News, media observers said, though history shows that departing star anchors have struggled to regain the influence and reach that they enjoyed at the conservative news network.
