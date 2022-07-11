What Twitter employees were told after Elon Musk pulled out of $44 billion merger deal2 min read . 09:38 AM IST
- Twitter instructed its employees to refrain from any kind of public commentary about the merger deal, as per report
Following Elon Musk's announcing his decision to terminate the controversial deal he made in April to buy the platform for $54.20 per share, or $44 billion in total, reports have emerged stating that Twitter instructed its employees to refrain from any kind of public commentary about the merger deal.
Following Elon Musk's announcing his decision to terminate the controversial deal he made in April to buy the platform for $54.20 per share, or $44 billion in total, reports have emerged stating that Twitter instructed its employees to refrain from any kind of public commentary about the merger deal.
According to a report by The Verge, in a message to the staff Twitter’s general counsel Sean Edgett shared, “given that this is an ongoing legal matter, you should refrain from Tweeting, Slacking, or sharing any commentary about the merger agreement." The report further stated that Twitter will share information "when we are able.."
According to a report by The Verge, in a message to the staff Twitter’s general counsel Sean Edgett shared, “given that this is an ongoing legal matter, you should refrain from Tweeting, Slacking, or sharing any commentary about the merger agreement." The report further stated that Twitter will share information "when we are able.."
While Twitter appears well positioned to win a court battle with Elon Musk over a $1 billion breakup fee and more, however, according to reports the company will not emerge unscathed from the ongoing battle. Twitter is reportedly contemplating legal action against Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk over his decision to terminate a USD 44 billion takeover deal.
While Twitter appears well positioned to win a court battle with Elon Musk over a $1 billion breakup fee and more, however, according to reports the company will not emerge unscathed from the ongoing battle. Twitter is reportedly contemplating legal action against Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk over his decision to terminate a USD 44 billion takeover deal.
According to an ANI report citing The Hill, Twitter has hired New York-based law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP in an attempt to sue Elon Musk. While Twitter will file its lawsuit in Delaware next week, Musk is reportedly being represented by the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.
According to an ANI report citing The Hill, Twitter has hired New York-based law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP in an attempt to sue Elon Musk. While Twitter will file its lawsuit in Delaware next week, Musk is reportedly being represented by the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.
Bret Taylor, Twitter's chairman said on Saturday, "the Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery."
Bret Taylor, Twitter's chairman said on Saturday, "the Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery."
Notably, Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter announcing the termination of a USD 44 billion purchase deal, which he reportedly decided due to multiple breaches of the purchase agreement. Musk's team, in its letter notified that the proportion of Twitter's spam and fake accounts is "wildly higher" than 5 per cent. "As further described below, Mr Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement," the letter said.
Notably, Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter announcing the termination of a USD 44 billion purchase deal, which he reportedly decided due to multiple breaches of the purchase agreement. Musk's team, in its letter notified that the proportion of Twitter's spam and fake accounts is "wildly higher" than 5 per cent. "As further described below, Mr Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement," the letter said.
"In short, Twitter has not provided information that Mr Musk has requested for nearly two months notwithstanding his repeated, detailed clarifications intended to simplify Twitter's identification, collection, and disclosure of the most relevant information sought in Mr Musk's original requests," according to the letter.
"In short, Twitter has not provided information that Mr Musk has requested for nearly two months notwithstanding his repeated, detailed clarifications intended to simplify Twitter's identification, collection, and disclosure of the most relevant information sought in Mr Musk's original requests," according to the letter.
(With inputs from ANI, The Verge)
(With inputs from ANI, The Verge)