Notably, Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter announcing the termination of a USD 44 billion purchase deal, which he reportedly decided due to multiple breaches of the purchase agreement. Musk's team, in its letter notified that the proportion of Twitter's spam and fake accounts is "wildly higher" than 5 per cent. "As further described below, Mr Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement," the letter said.

