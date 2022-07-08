What type of tory will take over from Boris Johnson?5 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 10:24 PM IST
If history is a guide, the contest to follow Johnson may see the party turn away from tumult.
When the Conservative Party changes leader, it often goes for a radical switch. As Margaret Thatcher’s “iron lady" sheen faded, the Tories turned to John Major, dubbed the “gray man" for his uninspiring leadership style. After self-proclaimed “quiet man" Iain Duncan Smith, slick PR professional David Cameron got the nod.