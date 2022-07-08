What type of tory will take over from Boris Johnson?

His supporters say Javid is consistently the senior Tory with best approval ratings among the public. His name recognition pre-dates Sunak’s rise. Even so, he was a key player in Johnson’s downfall, and in Conservative circles there is a truism: anyone who wields the knife never wears the crown. However, this may not hold Javid back because he successfully judged the party’s mood by quitting at the right time. His resignation letter put integrity at its heart and his House of Commons statement was quietly devastating, even if he fluffed some of the strongest lines. His distance from Johnson could work in his favor.