A UK resident allegedly killed his wife and chopped her dead body into over 200 pieces. After the gruesome murder, he searched for answers to questions like “Can someone haunt me after they die?", “What benefits do I get if my wife has died?" on the internet, reported BBC.

When the police reached Nicholas Metson's house for investigation, he not only casually lied about his wife but also joked that she “might be hiding under the bed."

Other questions which Metson Googled on the internet were"How to get rid of a dead body", “Does God forgive murder", etc.

During the police investigation, the 28-year-old, Nicholas Metson admitted of killing his wife. However, the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be known. He will be sentenced for the crime on April 8, reported BBC. It was also revealed that he had paid his friend, Joshua Hancock, to help him dispose of his wife's remains after they were kept in their flat for nearly a week.

The family of the victim, Holly Bramley, has alleged that they were unable to meet their Bramley for more than a year before her murder because of Metson's controlling behaviour. The accused has a history of animal cruelty and was registered for offences against his previous partners in 2013, 2016 and 2017.

Before murdering his wife, Metson had also killed Bramley's pets in brutal ways to "punish" her, reported the Daily Mail. Once, he had put her new puppy in a washing machine. He kept the puppy inside the drum still spinning only for her to find it by self. He also killed her hamsters by putting them in a food blender and microwave.

After Bramley's murder, Metson dumped her dead body into the river with the help of his friend in 2023. However, her body was recovered from the river in the village of Bassingham, 12 miles from her home, reported BBC.

According to the report, the two have been supposed to meet at Boston College in Lincolnshire in 2016. The two married five years later in 2021.

