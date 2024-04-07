‘Can someone haunt me after death?’: What UK man searched online after chopping wife's body into 200 pieces
A UK resident allegedly killed his wife and chopped her dead body into over 200 pieces. After the gruesome murder, he searched for answers to questions like “Can someone haunt me after they die?", “What benefits do I get if my wife has died?" on the internet, reported BBC.