Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >What US-Europe relations under Biden may look like
US President-elect Joe Biden

What US-Europe relations under Biden may look like

5 min read . 11:09 PM IST Stephen Fidler , The Wall Street Journal

Among other things, the new administration likely will halt a Trump plan to withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany

After four years of turbulence, this could be a year for rebuilding trans-Atlantic diplomatic ties.

The new U.S. president brings to the job long experience in European relations, and a nominee for secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, who is deeply knowledgeable about the Continent as well. The policy priorities of the incoming president, compared with the stated goals of his predecessor, also are more closely aligned with those of America’s traditional European allies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bhutan, Lanka PMs congratulate Modi as India launches COVID-19 vaccine drive

2 min read . 11:21 PM IST

Bird flu: Sanitation, surveillance drill intensified in Delhi National Zoological Park

2 min read . 11:16 PM IST

What US-Europe relations under Biden may look like

4 min read . 11:09 PM IST

Portuguese finance minister tests positive for coronavirus after meeting top EU

1 min read . 11:06 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.