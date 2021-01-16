What US-Europe relations under Biden may look like

What US-Europe relations under Biden may look like5 min read . 11:09 PM IST
Among other things, the new administration likely will halt a Trump plan to withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany
After four years of turbulence, this could be a year for rebuilding trans-Atlantic diplomatic ties.
The new U.S. president brings to the job long experience in European relations, and a nominee for secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, who is deeply knowledgeable about the Continent as well. The policy priorities of the incoming president, compared with the stated goals of his predecessor, also are more closely aligned with those of America’s traditional European allies.
