What we know - and don't know - about Trump's covid-19 illness

Trump was ill enough to cause concern among his doctors and to convince him he should be treated at a hospital and not at the White House. Several pieces of evidence indicate Trump may have been seriously ill, but his aides and medical team have provided conflicting information. Sources told Reuters he suffered a mild fever and his doctor at the time said he was "fatigued but in good spirits." At briefings, his doctor gave unusually rosy reports while avoiding specific questions that would give a much more clear picture of Trump's condition. For example, they declined to discuss his lung scans or say whether he had pneumonia or whether blood tests showed markers for inflammation, a sign of more serious illness.