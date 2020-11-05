What went wrong with the polls this year?

The bulk of the problem, he said, is less likely to be that people are misleading pollsters than getting the right mix of people on the phone to begin with. That is likely to lead pollsters to think harder about who isn’t participating in polls, and whether a meaningful number of people across many demographic groups, who in the main are conservative, decline to participate. While many pollsters monitor the share of Republicans and Democrats who participate and decline to participate, “it may be that the Republican voters you interview are on the more moderate side, whereas the ones you didn’t interview might be more staunchly part of the Republican base,’’ said Ms. Kennedy.