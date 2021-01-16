What WHO Won’t Learn From China

What WHO Won’t Learn From China4 min read . 02:41 PM IST
Beijing likes the story that Covid began elsewhere but at least it could tell us about the virus in China today.
After much wrangling to gain entry a World Health Organization visit to China is not going to solve the mystery of Covid-19’s origins.
Its mission will consist of interviewing Chinese medical and research personnel to see if they tell stories at odds with Beijing’s official version. They won’t. An obvious reason for the long delay and politicking over WHO’s invitation was to make sure word was dispatched down the bureaucracy to let local officials and medics know what they were supposed to say.
