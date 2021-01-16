Subscribe
Home >News >World >What WHO Won’t Learn From China
People wear masks to protect themselves from coronavirus in central China's Hubei province.

What WHO Won’t Learn From China

4 min read . 02:41 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

Beijing likes the story that Covid began elsewhere but at least it could tell us about the virus in China today.

After much wrangling to gain entry a World Health Organization visit to China is not going to solve the mystery of Covid-19’s origins.

Its mission will consist of interviewing Chinese medical and research personnel to see if they tell stories at odds with Beijing’s official version. They won’t. An obvious reason for the long delay and politicking over WHO’s invitation was to make sure word was dispatched down the bureaucracy to let local officials and medics know what they were supposed to say.

