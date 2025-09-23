What will you not see at this year's UN General Assembly? What to expect?

This week's high-level session of the U.N. General Assembly will bring over 140 world leaders to New York City, as they aim to promote global peace and security despite deepening disagreements over how to achieve it.

Starting Tuesday, nearly 90 presidents, 43 prime ministers, and one crown prince are expected to speak at the UN, outlining their visions for resolving ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, tackling the escalating climate crisis, and confronting the risks associated with the fast-paced advancement of artificial intelligence.

Looming over the week-long summit is the internal financial turmoil plaguing the United Nations as it celebrates the 80th anniversary of its founding, which emerged from the rubble of World War II.

Questions about the UN's relevance and efficiency have sharpened from supporters and critics alike. Recent US cuts to foreign assistance and the reevaluation of humanitarian contributions by other countries have forced a reckoning for the world body.

Here are five things to look out for this week: Outcome of the two-state solution conference The week kicked off with a prominent meeting led by France and Saudi Arabia, aimed at rallying international backing for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The lengthy conference wrapped up late Monday with several nations—among them France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, and Monaco—either announcing or reaffirming their recognition of a Palestinian state. This followed similar declarations made the previous day by the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Portugal.

Germany, Italy and Japan took part in the conference but did not recognise such a state.

The U.S. and Israel boycotted the event, saying the international push for a Palestinian state rewards Hamas and makes it harder to reach a deal to halt the war and return the remaining hostages.

The developments came as several U.S. allies — including Canada and the United Kingdom — formally recognised an independent Palestinian state over the weekend.

However, the meeting and the growing international support for Palestinian statehood are expected to have minimal immediate effect on the ground, where Israel continues its large-scale military offensive in Gaza and expands settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a long-time opponent of Palestinian statehood, has warned of additional unilateral measures in response. Despite this, supporters of the recognition effort — including senior U.N. officials — remain steadfast, arguing that acknowledging Palestinian statehood is essential at this critical juncture in the conflict.

As the US isolates, other world powers reaffirm climate pledges More than 110 world leaders will speak at a special U.N. climate summit on Wednesday, designed to get nations to strengthen their required but already late plans to wean themselves from coal, oil and natural gas that cause climate change. Dozens of business leaders are in New York networking in various conferences aimed at greener and cleaner energy.

“Don’t believe the doomsters and the gloomsters and the naysayers who say that somehow the world is moving away from climate action, clean energy,” United Kingdom climate chief Ed Millibrand said.

The nations of the world were all supposed to come up with new five-year plans for curbing carbon emissions by February, leading into the Brazil negotiations. But only 47 of the 195 nations — responsible for less than a quarter of global emissions — have done so. U.N. officials said they really need to be submitted by the end of this month so experts can calculate how the world is doing in its emission reduction efforts.

The world’s biggest emitter, China, and another top polluter, the European Union, are expected to announce their plans or rough sketches of their plans this week. The United Nations session this week is designed to cajole countries to do more.

Trump returns to UN after retreating US from world stage President Donald Trump will be the second leader to speak when the General Assembly kicks off its debate Tuesday morning. Trump will be returning to the U.N. for the first time since beginning his second term in January.

His speech will be among the most anticipated as America’s allies and adversaries wait to see what the president will say about ongoing efforts to end the wars in Gaza and Ukraine. U.N. officials will be holding their breath to see if more funding cuts from the U.S. — their largest donor — are on the horizon after Trump and his allies spent the first few months in office slashing international aid spending.

He issued a first-day executive order withdrawing the U.S. from the U.N.’s World Health Organization (WHO). That was followed by ending U.S. participation in the UN Human Rights Council, and ordering up a review of US membership in hundreds of intergovernmental organisations aimed at determining whether they align with the priorities of his “America First” agenda.

“There are great hopes for it, but it’s not being well run, to be honest,” Trump told reporters last week as he prepared for his address to the General Assembly.

Eyes on Syria and Iran’s presidents at high-stakes moment Following Trump’s remarks, the two other headline speakers come from the Middle East, where various conflicts have thrown the region into further tumult over the last several years. On Wednesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will appear on the U.N. stage at a moment of great magnitude for his country, as a 30-day window to stop the reimposition of sanctions on Tehran is closing at the end of this week.

The clock started when France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Aug. 28 declared Iran wasn’t complying with its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. It also comes after a series of last-ditch diplomatic talks to avoid reimposing U.N. sanctions appeared to break down in recent days, with European leaders accusing Iran of not being serious about the conditions outlined.

Pezeshkian and his foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, have the next few days to meet with their European counterparts in New York to come to a resolution that would avoid the series of financial penalties that would push the already crippling Iranian economy into further disarray.

A few hours later, Iran’s once strategic ally, Syria, will debut its new leader, the first head of state to represent the war-torn country at the U.N. in nearly six decades. Ahmad al-Sharaa will officially represent the new Syria on the world stage for the first time since the ousting of then-President Bashar Assad in December by a lightning insurgent offensive led by al-Sharaa.

Al-Sharaa has spent nine months seeking to restore ties with Arab countries and the West, where officials were initially wary of his past ties with the al-Qaida militant group. His speech on Wednesday will also be watched closely by the U.S., which previously designated Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the rebel group al-Sharaa formerly led, as a terrorist group.

All the meetings you won’t see Some of the most tantalising and impactful diplomacy conducted during the U.N. General Assembly will likely happen behind the scenes during embassy receptions and at private dinners and drinks at some of Manhattan’s most exclusive restaurants and clubs.

The high-level week, noted by some UN watchers as the World Cup of diplomacy, is jam-packed with official and unofficial gatherings between heads of state and government, where complex trade deals, sensitive peace negotiations, and even normalisation efforts between allies and adversaries alike could see breakthroughs.

Officials state that more than 1,600 bilateral meetings are scheduled to take place inside the sprawling U.N. campus that oversees the East River.