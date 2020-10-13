What you need to know about covid-19 and pregnancy

Questions remain, particularly about how coronavirus may affect women in the first trimester. Another UCSF study is enrolling 10,000 women to look at whether contracting the virus in the first trimester can influence neurological development in the first 18 months of life. A UCSF/UCLA study published last week in Obstetrics & Gynecology found that 25% of 594 pregnant women with Covid-19 had symptoms for two months or longer. The median time for symptom resolution was 37 days. Mrs. Castillo—who is participating in the study—says she felt better after about five weeks.