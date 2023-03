'What You Won't Do for Love' singer Bobby Caldwell dies

Singer of R&B, soul, adult contemporary and American standard music Bobby Caldwell passed away aged 71 in his New Jersey on Tuesday

Bobby Caldwell, a singer of R&B, soul, adult contemporary and American standard music who had a major hit in 1978 with "What You Won't Do For Love," has died.

Caldwell's wife Mary Caldwell told The Associated Press that he died in her arms at their home in Great Meadows, New Jersey, on Tuesday. He was 71.

"What You Won't Do For Love" went to No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a long-term soul standard and career-defining hit for Caldwell, who also wrote the song. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His music was frequently sampled in the songs of hip-hop artists, including Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G. and Common.

His music was frequently sampled in the songs of hip-hop artists, including Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G. and Common.

Born in New York and raised in Miami, Caldwell got his professional break playing guitar in Little Richard's band in the early 1970s, eventually going solo.

Born in New York and raised in Miami, Caldwell got his professional break playing guitar in Little Richard's band in the early 1970s, eventually going solo.

