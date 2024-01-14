'Whatever changes take place...': China on Taiwan poll results as President-elect vows defence | 10 points
Lai Ching-te, the newly elected president of Taiwan, vows to protect the country from threats and intimidation from China, while also maintaining the cross-strait status quo.
Taiwanese voters swept the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te into power on Saturday, strongly rejecting Chinese pressure to spurn him, as China said it would not give up on achieving "reunification". Lai Ching-te is likely to face his toughest task yet when he takes office in May and has to deal with the ire of China which has repeatedly denounced him as a dangerous separatist.