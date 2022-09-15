Whatever happened to the new Iran nuclear deal?

Essentially two problems. Tehran wants binding assurances that the economic relief Iran receives as part of any new deal will remain in place even if a future American administration decides to renege on a deal. This is a demand Washington will be hard pressed to meet given that it cannot bind future administrations to a particular framework. Iran has also demanded that the IAEA terminate its long running investigation into suspected nuclear activity at three facilities that Tehran had not declared as nuclear sites. This demand has not been accepted by Tehran’s counter-parties as it relates directly to whether Iran can be trusted to discharge its obligations under any nuclear deal.