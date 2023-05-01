What's behind shortages of Adderall, Ozempic and other meds in US?5 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 07:30 AM IST
In recent months, unexpected demand spikes, manufacturing problems and tight ingredient supplies have contributed to shortages in US that stress patients, parents and doctors
Shortages of drugs like Adderall are growing in the United States, and experts see no clear path to resolving them. For patients, that can mean treatment delays, medication switches and other hassles filling a prescription.
