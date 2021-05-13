Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >What’s behind the escalating Israeli and Palestinian conflict?

What’s behind the escalating Israeli and Palestinian conflict?

Premium
AP photo
4 min read . 06:04 PM IST FELICIA SCHWARTZ, The Wall Street Journal

  • Confrontation, sparked by tensions old and new, threatens to deepen the region’s turmoil

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in the contested city of Jerusalem have escalated, with Israel striking scores of targets in Gaza in response to hundreds of rockets that were launched by Palestinian militants. So far 83 Palestinians, including 17 children, and seven Israelis, including one child, have died in the fighting.

The confrontation, sparked by tensions old and new, threatens to deepen the region’s turmoil. A full-blown war could force the U.S. to shift attention to the Middle East when it has been focused on Russia, China and battling the coronavirus.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

12-16 week gap for second Covishield doses, govt accepts Covid working group recommendation

1 min read . 06:39 PM IST
Premium

Mixing COVID-19 vaccine doses safe but increases side effects: UK study

2 min read . 06:38 PM IST
Premium

Blood expert says he found why some covid-19 vaccines trigger rare clots

5 min read . 06:30 PM IST
Premium

Covid-19: PM Modi likely to hold virtual meet with DMs of districts with high caseload

1 min read . 06:23 PM IST

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!