What’s behind the escalating Israeli and Palestinian conflict?
Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in the contested city of Jerusalem have escalated, with Israel striking scores of targets in Gaza in response to hundreds of rockets that were launched by Palestinian militants. So far 83 Palestinians, including 17 children, and seven Israelis, including one child, have died in the fighting.
The confrontation, sparked by tensions old and new, threatens to deepen the region’s turmoil. A full-blown war could force the U.S. to shift attention to the Middle East when it has been focused on Russia, China and battling the coronavirus.
