What’s Behind the U.S. Government’s New Antitrust Focus

Antitrust questions swept through a number of areas this year—from technology to college sports. Why has there been so much scrutiny? And what does it mean going forward?

The Wall Street Journal’s Emily Glazer spoke with Jonathan Kanter, assistant attorney general with the U.S. Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. Here are edited excerpts of the discussion, which took place at the WSJ CEO Council Summit.

Updating the rules

WSJ: Back in July, there were merger guidelines that the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission decided to update. Could you give us a sense of why that happened now, when it’s been pretty quiet in the antitrust landscape for decades?

KANTER: Three fundamental reasons. First is public awareness. When I started practicing antitrust laws about 25 years ago, it was this technocratic exercise that was largely limited to people inside the Beltway. Now there’s a much greater awareness that these issues, issues of concentration, issues of corporate power, affect people’s daily lives.

Second is technological change. Today's economy is vastly different than it was 20 years ago, let alone 30 years ago. The tools we used were different. The way we communicate was different. The technological change is on par with, if not exceeds, the Industrial Revolution. It necessitates a fresh look.

Finally, I think it’s the importance of law enforcement against the backdrop of a more concentrated economy. Since the late 1990s, 75% of U.S. industries are more concentrated. There’s more demand for antitrust than ever.

WSJ: There has been quite the controversy at ChatGPT maker OpenAI. There have been some reports that the FTC has looked into the matter in terms of Microsoft’s investment in the company and where there might be an antitrust situation. How does the Justice Department fit into that?

KANTER: I can't comment on specific companies or specific investigations. But ultimately we have to look at issues as they present themselves. If we take the view that only a full merger is worthy of investigation, then we are doing a disservice to the law and the public.

If companies are making minority investments and obtaining board seats, and those investments and those board seats lead to the kind of control that would be troubling in the context of a merger or an agreement—absolutely we should take a look. If that is becoming a more common playbook, then it is incumbent on us as enforcers to adapt.

Ahead of the game

WSJ: You shared a term with me called Project Gretzky. Tell us a little bit about what Project Gretzky means at the Justice Department.

KANTER: It comes from a quote from Wayne Gretzky, who talked about how he would not skate to where the puck is, but skate to where the puck is going. That’s one of the things that made him a great player. When I started at the Antitrust Division—I do love code names and having a bit of fun—we put together Project Gretzky.

It means, take a look at the corporate landscape. Take a look at the industrial landscape. Figure out what issues are starting to emerge that will affect competition not just today, but in the near- and medium-term future. Then lay out a vision for how we’re going to think about understanding those markets now.

For instance, in a world where machine learning and data is the fuel that makes many companies run and makes engines of our economy burn, we are thinking about not just hiring lawyers and economists, but hiring data scientists and technology experts and neuroscientists to make sure that our expertise internally at the Antitrust Division reflects the needs of the economy.

WSJ: How do you regulate a technology like AI that is still changing so rapidly?

KANTER: I don’t view us as regulators. We’re law enforcers. We follow the facts and the law wherever it takes us. I often say on mergers that we’re not the Rotten Tomatoes of mergers. Our job is not to determine which deal is good and which deal is bad, simply to assess whether it violates the law.

In the context of AI, we have to start meeting market realities where they are. Increasingly, more industries rely on data. More industries have these powerful feedback effects, where the more data you accumulate, the exponentially greater advantage you might have. Barriers to entry and competition grow substantially.

We need to make sure we understand those market realities. Because we can have a world where the companies who acquire the data have moats that protect their monopoly power. We need to make sure that we have both the legal framework and the expertise to make those assessments in real time when it’s meaningful to do so and when it matters.

Challenges in college sports

WSJ: The NCAA is facing multiple legal challenges on a variety of antitrust matters. Last week, it offered its own proposal to let schools further compensate their athletes. How could the Justice Department play a role in something like that?

KANTER: The NCAA and the antitrust case went all the way to the Supreme Court. It established or reaffirmed an important objective of antitrust law, which is that it’s not just to protect what consumers pay, it’s to protect all stakeholders in an economy.

If student athletes are being deprived of valuable compensation because of an antitrust violation, that is a cognizable and actionable antitrust harm. This is an issue that we addressed in one of our cases involving a book-publisher merger, Penguin Random House/Simon & Schuster. We went to court to challenge that transaction and we won.

The theory of harm wasn't that book prices were going to go up. The theory of harm was that professional authors, people who research and write books for a living, were going to get less. The court upheld our merger challenge based on harm to authors just as the Supreme Court upheld an antitrust challenge based on harm to student athletes.

