What’s driving everything from a market frenzy to an embrace of US deficits?

As with the stock market, the problem here isn’t with Ms. Yellen’s fairly conventional take on interest rates and debt, but with others who go even further. They argue there is no limit to how much the U.S. can borrow: It can always repay the debt by printing more dollars, and dispute that more debt must lead to higher rates, noting rates have fallen as debts have risen in the last decade. Thus, they argue, Mr. Biden must not let alarmist rhetoric about the debt hold back funding for his priorities on inequality, climate, and health care, nor worry if some spending isn’t particularly effective such as $1,400 checks to affluent families who will simply save it.