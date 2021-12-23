Amid a spike in fresh cases due to the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, vaccine major Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla has shared a meme video, showing how countries are fighting the emerging variants of coronavirus.

The meme video, created by US-based Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, shows a boy (marked as a vaccine) fighting two men (marked as the Delta and Omicron variants of Covid-19). As the vaccine secures win over one of the two men (Delta), another (Omicron) barges towards the boy. To overpower Omicron, the boy then uses a booster dose of the vaccine.

While sharing the video, Poonawalla reacted by saying "What's going on here!?".

The United States had in November extended the authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine boosters to all people aged 18 and older, six months after the completion of their primary vaccination series. Pfizer and Moderna had announced the Food and Drug Administration's decision after at least 10 states already had started offering boosters to all adults.

Within the last 10 days, Omicron has become a dominant Covid-19 variant in the US. The US infections have doubled since early November to a seven-day average of more than 150,000 cases per day, according to a Reuters tally. This has also overwhelmed the health system some cities of the US.

Also read: Covid-19 virus update: Is Omicron the final variant of concern?

In India too, Omicron cases are rising fast. As per the latest data, the total number of Omicron cases in the country has risen to 236, with most cases being reported in Maharashtra and Delhi, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data shows.

Meanwhile, Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax, which is produced by India's Serum Institute, is effective in generating an immune response against the Omicron variant, and an additional booster dose produces further immune resistance to the new variant, the US biotechnology company said today, citing early data from a study.

Novavax said the data was taken from its ongoing studies of its vaccine's effectiveness in adolescents and as a booster. Novavax and its partner, Serum Institute of India, have agreed to send COVAX more than 1.1 billion doses of Novavax's vaccine, NVX-CoV2373.

Also read: Covovax COVID vaccine, made by Serum Institute, triggers immune response to Omicron: Study

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.