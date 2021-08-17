What’s happening in Afghanistan?

Afghans are facing an uncertain future. Despite Taliban assurances that the group wouldn’t exact retribution from people who worked with Western governments and agencies, it is already going door-to-door in Kabul seeking suspects, residents say. Women and girls who enjoyed unprecedented freedoms in recent years, including the right to education and to go to work, are under particular threat. Taliban clerics are preparing to return Afghanistan to a more repressive era in a city whose population has swelled from an influx of people who had hoped to escape the Taliban advance. The group’s officials haven’t yet set out what kind of government they plan to install.