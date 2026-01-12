What’s happening in Iran? Economic crisis turns into nationwide uprising as Trump threats loom — 10 key takeaways

Iran is facing one of its gravest crises in years as protests that began over economic collapse have transformed into a nationwide political uprising. A deadly crackdown, an information blackout and threats of US military action have raised the stakes domestically and internationally. Here are the 10 key takeaways explaining what is happening and why it matters.

1.Economic anger sparked the unrest The protests began in late December after Iran’s currency collapsed and inflation surged, sharply reducing purchasing power. Rising prices, subsidy cuts and unemployment triggered demonstrations by merchants, students and workers.

2. Protests quickly turned political What started as economic outrage has evolved into a mass political movement. Protesters are now openly challenging Iran's clerical leadership, with chants such as "Death to the dictator" directed at Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

3. Unrest has spread nationwide Demonstrations have been reported in more than 185 cities across all 31 provinces, including small towns and rural areas. Analysts say the geographic spread makes it far harder for security forces to contain the movement.

4. Deadly crackdown underway Human rights groups estimate that at least 190 people have been killed, with some putting the toll much higher. Nearly 10,000 people have reportedly been arrested amid violent confrontations with security forces.

5. Internet blackout obscures the toll Authorities have imposed a near-total internet shutdown, with connectivity dropping to around one per cent. The blackout has made independent verification of deaths and arrests difficult and raised fears of a harsher crackdown.

6. Government blames foreign enemies Iranian officials have acknowledged economic distress but accuse the United States and Israel of stoking unrest. Police chief Ahmadreza Radan said deaths were caused by “unpaid soldiers of Iran’s enemies,” not security forces.

7. Hardening stance from Tehran While initially signalling limited economic relief, the government has toughened its response. The prosecutor general warned of no “leniency” for protesters, while President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed not to let “rioters” destabilise the country.

8. Pro-government rallies staged In a show of strength, authorities mobilised tens of thousands of pro-government demonstrators in Tehran and other cities, framing the unrest as an “uprising against American-Zionist terrorism.”

9. Trump's military threat looms US President Donald Trump has warned of “very strong options” if lethal force is used against protesters, saying the US military is “locked and loaded.” Iran has responded that it is open to diplomacy but “prepared for war.”

10. Reza Pahlavi emerges as voice of Iran protests Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah, has emerged as a prominent opposition voice during the protests, urging Iranians to continue demonstrations and strike key sectors. From his base in the United States, he has called on protesters to “take over city centres” and sustain pressure on the ruling clerical regime. Pahlavi has appealed to Iran’s security forces to side with the people rather than the government, positioning himself as a unifying figure for change. While some demonstrators chant his name, his actual level of support inside Iran remains unclear, and he emphasises Iranians should decide their future — not necessarily a return to monarchy.

