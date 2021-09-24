What’s it like to visit Dubai now? Covid comfort as Expo arrives

The hope is that Dubai can maintain its good track record—the entire UAE is currently registering below 500 new infections a day—even if the Expo crowds are as astronomical as the city hopes. The show, after all, is just one way Dubai is doubling down on tourism. Its easygoing public health measures and low case counts are also luring business travelers, convention goers, and leisure vacationers. After recording nearly 17 million international arrivals in 2019, Dubai expects that 27 million people will pass through the city in 2021—a goal it’s still far from reaching, with roughly 3 million visitors in the first seven months of the year—and more than 50 million in 2022.