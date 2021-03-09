Subscribe
Home >News >World >What’s new in the third Covid-19 stimulus bill?

What’s new in the third Covid-19 stimulus bill?

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read . 04:59 PM IST Stephanie Stamm,Maureen Linke, The Wall Street Journal

A look at the Senate bill, which now goes back to the House for final approval before likely landing on President Biden’s desk for his signature

Senate Democrats voted to advance the latest round of the stimulus bill, which now goes back to the House for final approval before likely landing on President Biden’s desk.

The $1.9 trillion legislation known as the American Rescue Plan Act includes a range of measures, from stimulus checks to child tax credits, jobless benefits, vaccine-distribution funds, healthcare subsidies and restaurant aid. This deal would be the largest aid package to pass since widespread restrictions tied to the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020.

