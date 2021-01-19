What’s on Biden’s business and economic to-do list

Early in the Democratic presidential primary campaign, much of the debate revolved around tax, regulatory and legislative proposals deeply significant to business.

But as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office, the focus is instead on the more pressing tasks of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and stabilizing the economy.

“There is a crisis going on, and that crisis has to be addressed—everything else is on hold," says Benjamin Salisbury, director of research and senior policy analyst with Height Capital Markets.

Even so, investors and policy makers alike are looking beyond the current crisis, trying to gauge what changes the Biden administration will seek in infrastructure, climate, tax, trade, health-care, antitrust and technology policy.

Chances are good, analysts say, that the new administration will shy away from the pattern seen in President Obama’s first term, which largely sought sweeping legislation in tightly focused policy areas: financial regulation, health care and climate change.

“It’s all becoming the same stew of policies," Mr. Salisbury says. “Things like directing federal resources to build or retool factories to produce clean technology with American organized labor—you kill a lot of birds with one stone."

Mr. Biden has already laid out his $1.9 trillion proposal for rapidly expanding Covid-19 vaccination and revitalizing the economy. It includes temporary tax benefits for households, but is expected to omit offsets to pay for the spending that could damp its stimulative effect. In introducing that measure, he said he would unveil an infrastructure plan next month—likely incorporating a host of Democratic priorities on climate change and other environmental issues.

Then, analysts predict, will come the taxes. Already last week, introducing his stimulus and relief proposal, Mr. Biden hinted as much: “Where we are making permanent investments, as I said on the campaign, we will pay for them by making sure that everyone pays their fair share in taxes."

The approach is shaped by his view of practical logistics—other priorities will remain elusive while the virus rages and the economy lags behind—and by practical politics.

Razor-thin Democratic majorities in Congress mean Mr. Biden must usually seek Republican allies to move legislation in the Senate. Absent that, his opportunities are more restricted: a limited number of budget-reconciliation bills each year that require a simple majority to achieve but in effect are limited to measures that have a direct impact on taxes and the budget.

Some initiatives simply aren’t achievable through reconciliation. That likely includes a minimum-wage increase, Social Security changes, campaign-finance changes, immigration and a host of other Democratic priorities.

Meantime, investors’ fears that the “herbal tea party" will impose sweeping and long-lasting lockdowns are overblown, says Chris Krueger, a policy analyst with Cowen Washington Research Group. In naming former Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen and federal judge Merrick Garland to head his Treasury and Justice departments, Mr. Biden has chosen highly qualified, mainstream figures.

“At the end of the day, I think the Biden administration wants vaccines ramped up and schools reopened," Mr. Krueger says. “That’s a positive for business."

Conservatives concerned about the public debt have called the goals of widespread vaccination and reopening schools and business laudable, but criticized Mr. Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan as too expensive and larded with extraneous provisions.

Moreover, time is short—campaigning for the 2022 midterm elections is likely to begin in earnest early that year, narrowing the window for bipartisan action, analysts say.

“At the beginning of any administration, you have a very, very long wish list," says Robert Kaminski, a policy analyst for Capital Alpha Partners in Washington. “Then the reality sets in: They really only have less than two years to execute."

Here’s a closer look at the business and economic policies the new administration is likely to propose.

Infrastructure and climate

By tackling infrastructure after the pandemic and stimulus, Mr. Biden is zeroing in on an area that has a long history of bipartisan support—and an equally long history of paralyzing squabbles over how to pay for new programs.

Compounding problems: While infrastructure signals highways, bridges and airports for many Republican lawmakers, Democrats increasingly want it to mean clean energy, electric vehicles and other climate-change initiatives.

“Climate change and environmental protection are going to be interwoven into any infrastructure package you’re likely to see out of the Biden administration," says Tom McLoughlin, head of fixed income for the Americas at UBS Financial Services Inc.

Electric vehicles are likely to top the list of climate-related infrastructure programs, analysts say, both as a climate-change measure and to help the auto industry. That could include “cash for clunkers"-style incentives to junk gasoline-powered vehicles, subsidies for networks of charging stations or buying the vehicles for federal fleets.

Such initiatives are likely to win support from electric utilities, which stand to benefit from increased demand. The same is true of proposals to improve the national electric transmission grid. Companies that make wind turbines, solar panels or transmission equipment are likely to benefit from this, along with potential further extensions of tax credits for their deployment.

“Tackling climate will require substantial investments in wind and solar and energy storage, and the power grid, and some of that is infrastructure," says Geoffrey Heal, a Columbia University economist. “That will be an important stimulus to a variety of industries—construction, energy, utilities."

Expect a lot of activity here before concrete proposals come into focus. In the House especially, Democratic lawmakers who ran on climate-change platforms are likely to stake out a range of positions, in part to gauge what’s possible, analysts say.

It remains unclear whether Mr. Biden’s infrastructure plan will come with proposals to pay for new spending, either through tax increases or cuts elsewhere in the budget. And that is where grand infrastructure plans often stumble.

Tying an infrastructure plan to his emergency stimulus bill could allow for higher spending, at the cost of bipartisan support in the Senate, where 60 votes are generally needed to move legislation. But if the administration postpones infrastructure legislation to win bipartisan support for its stimulus plan, it is more likely to have to find concrete ways to pay for the spending, analysts say.

Options include increasing the gas tax, which hasn’t been raised in nearly 30 years, UBS’s Mr. McLoughlin says, underscoring just how tall an order that would be. Moreover, as more electric vehicles hit the roads, the gas tax will raise less money.

Other general options that Mr. Biden or his rivals outlined in the campaign include funding new spending with higher corporate or individual tax rates, a new corporate minimum tax or similar measures.

“Infrastructure investment is like apple pie—everyone really likes it," Mr. McLoughlin says. “The question is how you go ahead and pay for it."

Taxes

Mr. Biden and other Democrats campaigned on a platform that included plenty of tax-increase proposals that seem unlikely to succeed in full with the party’s thin margins in the Senate and House.

But tax legislation is almost certain, analysts say, including some types of tax hikes for businesses and wealthy individuals. During the campaign, Mr. Biden backed raising corporate and top individual tax rates, imposing Social Security payroll taxes on those making more than $400,000 and rolling back a tax break for pass-through businesses as it applies to high-income households.

Mr. Biden supported raising the corporate tax rate to 28% during the campaign. An increase seems likely, whether to 23% to 25% or—less likely—as high as 28%, from the 21% that has been in place since 2018. Analysts say the rate is unlikely to return to the 35% in place before President Trump’s tax overhaul.

Lawmakers are also likely to push for a new minimum tax on corporate profits to prevent big companies from avoiding federal income tax altogether, and seek an increase in the top individual tax rate, to something close to the 39.6% in effect before the tax overhaul, Mr. McLoughlin says.

“Those three things, there is a fair amount of unanimity on the Democratic side of the aisle," he adds.

Other measures floated during the campaign pose more complex policy choices for Democrats, including raising an existing minimum tax on foreign profits and changing the taxation of capital gains, either at the top rates close to ordinary income or by taxing unrealized capital gains either annually or at death.

Other Democratic priorities would reduce tax revenues—raising their cost and the question of whether, and how, they would be paid for. These include eliminating a cap on state and local tax deductions imposed in the 2017 tax overhaul, increasing the child tax credit and earned-income tax credit, and creating permanent renewable-energy tax credits.

It’s unclear whether efforts to raise taxes on high-income Americans will make it through Congress, says Prof. Heal, the Columbia economist. It seems unlikely that the most dramatic proposals that some Democrats proposed during the campaign, such as a wealth tax, will succeed.

Trade

The new administration’s trade goals are likely to parallel those of its predecessor—aiding working Americans—but Mr. Biden’s approach is expected to emphasize a less unilateral approach.

Mr. Biden has said that sweeping trade deals aren’t a priority for him. But President Trump has left him managing a range of tariffs and trade disputes with rivals and allies across Asia and Europe.

One early move could be to end the Trump administration’s opposition to a new head for the World Trade Organization, potentially easing the way for that international regulatory body to become a more effective arbitrator in global trade disputes.

Trade with China remains a formidable policy challenge, given its role in the world economy and bipartisan concern about technology theft.

“U.S. companies have massive investments in China, and China’s becoming more of a competitor world-wide," Prof. Heal says. “Sorting out an amicable functional relationship with China is enormously important to a lot of businesses."

Mr. Biden has signaled his administration will seek to enlist allies in keeping pressure on China, while offering few clues about how he might change the U.S. trade stance with China—including the tariffs Mr. Trump imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars of imports from the country.

After the Trump administration abandoned the multicountry Trans-Pacific Partnership treaty, other participants went ahead with a scaled-down replacement omitting the U.S. And China is a member of a new 15-country Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership knitting together much of the Asia-Pacific region.

If the U.S. waits too long to re-engage with Asia on trade, it could find itself at a commercial disadvantage, Prof. Heal says. “When we look back on the Biden administration in 10 years’ time, I suspect how he dealt with China will be big."

The Biden administration is also likely to feel pressure to resolve trade disputes with Europe, including one between aerospace giants Boeing Co. and Airbus SE that has spread to other industries as both sides imposed retaliatory tariffs.

Health care

The Democratic primary included debates over health care, pitting Mr. Biden’s more moderate public-option approach against rivals calling for an expansion of Medicare to all Americans.

Campaigning, Mr. Biden proposed letting Americans buy into a government-run plan that competed with private plans, as well as increasing federal insurance-premium subsidies for low-income families.

The pandemic has in many ways refocused the health-care debate, but proposals to expand access are unlikely to vanish. And they could gain a new urgency if the Supreme Court throws out significant parts of the Affordable Care Act, as the Trump administration and many Republican-led states sought in a case argued shortly after November’s election.

“The president may not have discretion in terms of how quickly he has to respond to that," UBS’s Mr. McLoughlin says.

Tech and antitrust

Pressure is rising among both parties to rein in the big tech companies, but for very different reasons. Republicans say they have gained too much power over public discourse and disproportionately censor conservative voices. Democrats say they do too little to stop foreign meddling, misinformation and calls to violence like those that preceded the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

As a result, sweeping legislation remains unlikely, analysts say. Still, get used to seeing tech CEOs hauled in front of congressional committees, a practice that flourished even under Republican control in recent years.

Similarly, major data-privacy initiatives likely require new legislation, which seems unlikely after four years of stalemate and only a very narrow Democratic majority. That could change if the filibuster is eliminated.

As for antitrust litigation, plenty is already under way. That gives the Biden administration the option to focus on continuing those cases rather than starting new ones.

“One of the tech antitrust themes we’ve been talking about was the potential for Biden having nobody left to sue," says Capital Alpha’s Mr. Kaminski. “Can they expand the complaints? Sure. But once you add a whole country of attorneys general, there are not many stones left to be turned."

The result will likely be pressure on the Federal Trade Commission to step up enforcement of existing privacy rules, Mr. Kaminski says.

Democrats face a dilemma in taking action against the big tech platforms, given the support the party draws from industry executives and employees alike, Mr. Kaminski said. “They find themselves in the very tenuous position of biting the hand that feeds them."

Democrats could also seek to reinstate net-neutrality rules through the Federal Communications Commission. Any such move will likely have to wait until the administration can get Senate approval to fill a vacant FCC seat and break the commission’s 2-2 partisan tie.

On expanding broadband access, another Democratic priority, indications suggest the administration is leaning away from price controls and more toward subsidies for rural or low-income households, Mr. Kaminski says.

More climate

The administration’s climate-change initiatives are likely to go beyond infrastructure spending. Look for new efforts on raising fuel-economy standards to replace less stringent changes imposed by the Trump administration.

Renewing Obama-era efforts to impose constraints on utilities’ power production are also possible, analysts say. The industry may prove less resistant this time around, having found ways to pass costs on to consumers. Moreover, big commercial and industrial customers are eager for clean-energy initiatives.

But don’t count on a big push for a carbon tax, despite significant support for some such measures from big companies, analysts say. Many in Congress appear reluctant to pursue such measures in the immediate future.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

