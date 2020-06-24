Home >News >world >WhatsApp digital payments suspended in Brazil
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WhatsApp digital payments suspended in Brazil

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2020, 08:08 AM IST AFP

  • The reason for Brazil's central bank's decision is to preserve the competitive environment and transparent payment system
  • Brazil has the second-most WhatsApp users worldwide after India

Brazil's central bank said Tuesday it had ordered Visa and Mastercard to suspend a joint project with WhatsApp to roll out digital payments within the popular messaging service, over fears it would be anti-competitive.

Brazil, which has the second-most WhatsApp users worldwide after India, was the pilot country for the platform's new integrated payments feature, which it launched on June 15 with an eye to rolling it out worldwide.

But the central bank, which regulates payment systems in Brazil, put the new feature on hold indefinitely.

"The reason for the central bank's decision is to preserve an adequate competitive environment, ensuring an interoperable, fast, secure, transparent, open and economical payment system," it said in a statement.

It also cited data privacy concerns.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, is the most popular mobile messaging app in the world, with more than 1.5 billion monthly users globally, according to market tracker Statistica.

The in-app payment feature, which could be accessed directly within a conversation with a participating business, was free for users.

Businesses were to be charged a small fee similar to a typical credit card transaction.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: AFP

WhatsApp digital payments suspended in Brazil

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Photo: AFP

WhatsApp digital payments suspended in Brazil

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
The company has earlier dropped the price of the headset to $149 (roughly ₹11,300)

Facebook to stop selling Oculus Go, new apps to stop from December

2 min read . 06:02 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout