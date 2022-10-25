WhatsApp down: Top 5 outages that disrupted the world

WhatsApp down: Top 5 outages that disrupted the world2 min read . 03:07 PM IST
- About 69% reported that messages were not going through, while others reported server disconnection and the app crashing altogether.
WhatsApp had its longest outage ever on Tuesday affecting over 2 billion users who rely on WhatsApp for communication and payments.
WhatsApp had its longest outage ever on Tuesday affecting over 2 billion users who rely on WhatsApp for communication and payments.
Down Detector first noticed this first around 12.07 pm with many across the globe reporting them. And many such reports started coming from India, its biggest market by user base, around one. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
Down Detector first noticed this first around 12.07 pm with many across the globe reporting them. And many such reports started coming from India, its biggest market by user base, around one. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
About 69% reported that messages were not going through, while others reported server disconnection and the app crashing altogether. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.
About 69% reported that messages were not going through, while others reported server disconnection and the app crashing altogether. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.
The app's latest outage comes during the festive season in India - its biggest market by user count- when people use the platform even more than usual to send season's greetings.
The app's latest outage comes during the festive season in India - its biggest market by user count- when people use the platform even more than usual to send season's greetings.
Social media users from Italy and Turkey also posted about not being able to send messages. The messaging service is down for users across the UK, the BBC reported. #whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, with more than 70000 tweets and hundreds of memes flooding the internet.
Social media users from Italy and Turkey also posted about not being able to send messages. The messaging service is down for users across the UK, the BBC reported. #whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, with more than 70000 tweets and hundreds of memes flooding the internet.
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms said on Tuesday.
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms said on Tuesday.