When Bill Gates said 'I'm pickler'. Here's what he meant
- To unwind, Bill Gates plays pickleball that is a mix of 3 sports - tennis, badminton, and ping-pong
There are millions of ways that we can unwind, and for Bill Gates it's pickleball. A game with a funny name and strange terminology, such as, “dink," “kitchen," and “skinny singles", pickleball mixes 3 sports together tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Microsoft co-founder has been playing this game for the last 50 years.