When Charles was a kid! King’s 1955 letter to ‘Granny’ sold for ₹6.8 lakh2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 01:11 PM IST
The letter features a childlike blend of colourful doodles and smooches under the words ‘lots of love from Charles’.
A note scribbled by King Charles to his "Granny" when he was a child has been sold for a staggering £7,000 (Rs. 6.8 lakh). The memo, dated 15 March 1955, was discovered by a couple while clearing out their attic in Stratford-upon-Avon.
