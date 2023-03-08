A note scribbled by King Charles to his "Granny" when he was a child has been sold for a staggering £7,000 (Rs. 6.8 lakh). The memo, dated 15 March 1955, was discovered by a couple while clearing out their attic in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The letter, found in a box of Royal memorabilia amassed by a relative of the couple, was penned by the future king when he was six years old. The opposite side of the note features a childlike blend of colourful doodles and smooches under the words "lots of love from Charles".

The letter was sold at Hansons Auctioneers in Staffordshire and was expected to fetch between £2,000 and £3,000. But the collection, which also included Royal menus, an invite to a Balmoral Castle dance, a message signed by the Queen Mother, a copy of the Queen's 1956 Christmas broadcast speech and a George VI Memorial Westminster booklet from October 21, 1955, sold for over £9,000 ( ₹8.73 lakh) – double its overall estimate.

The seller of the memorabilia, a 49-year-old farm manager, was stunned by the discovery. He stated he had "absolutely no idea" how his granddad got his hands on the letter written by King Charles when he was a child.

The items were amassed by Roland Stockdale, who worked in the Queen's personal protection force during the 1950s, helping to guard the future king's granny, the Queen Mother.

The folder was inherited by his father after their grandfather passed away in the 1980s. Eventually, the folder was passed to him and his wife about a decade ago. The couple only recently had the chance to sift through the contents of the folder during the holiday season. The folder, which had been gathering dust in various lofts for the last 30 to 40 years, contained Royal memorabilia that came as a surprise.

Roland Stockdale, who was originally a farm worker from Carlisle, moved to London to find work and landed a job with the Metropolitan Police. He went on to work for the Queen's personal protection force in the 1950s. The folder includes photos of him in the Information Room at Scotland Yard in 1952.

The owner of Hansons Auctioneers, Charles Hanson, remarked on the strong demand for the royal memorabilia, stating that the childhood letter from King Charles was particularly heart-warming due to the effort put into its composition. He added that in light of recent royal family tensions, the simple demonstration of affection between a young boy and his grandmother was a lovely sight to behold.