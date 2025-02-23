Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized the "double standards" of the global political left while emphasizing how world leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, and Argentinian President Javier Milei are playing key roles in shaping a new global conservative movement.

While addressing a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington DC via video link on Saturday, Melonoi said, “The Left is nervous and with Trump's victory, their irritation has turned into hysteria, not only because conservatives are winning, but because conservatives are now collaborating globally. When Bill Clinton and Tony Blair created the global leftist liberal network in the 90s, they were called statesmen.”

Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, was the only EU leader to attend Donald Trump's inauguration in January. Her allies have positioned her as a potential bridge between the European Union and the US president.

She noted, “Today, when Trump, Maloni, Millay or maybe Modi talk, they are called a threat to democracy. This is the last double standard, but we are used to it, and the good news is people no longer believe in their lies, despite all the mud they throw at us. Citizens keep voting for us.”

Watch the video:

“We defend freedom. We love our nations. We want secure borders. We preserve businesses and citizens... We defend family and life. We fight against wokeism. We protect our sacred right to our faith and our free speech. And we stand for common sense. So ultimately, our struggle is hard, but the choice is simple.,” Meloni added.

Ties between Europe and the United States have been strained in the early weeks of Trump's second term, as the US president has engaged with Russia and signaled a potential shift away from Europe, raising concerns about his commitment to the NATO alliance.

In her speech Meloni also called for standing up to prevent the decline of civilisations, leaving the world stronger for the future generations.

Meloni said, "I made my choice long ago, and I fight every day to honour it. And I know that I'm not alone in this battle, that you are all standing with me, that we are all standing together. And believe me, this makes all the difference.

Blaming the "ruling classes" and "mainstream media," Meloni argued that Europe was not “lost.”