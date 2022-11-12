When George Clooney said no to $35mn for one day

“There is a reason why people want to pay a lot of money and usually it is to sort of whitewash. There were some amazing people, who were put in jail for tweeting something about the women's rights in Saudi Arabia. And these guys were taking money from these same people, taking hundreds of millions of dollars to whitewash it. And I find that to be hard to do," Clooney said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}