When George Clooney said no to $35mn for one day

- George Clooney said that he doesn't want to sell his reputation and position for money
American actor and filmmaker George Clooney joined Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor for a conversation on day five of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022. When quizzed if it was indeed true that he once turned down a 35-million-dollar cheque for just a day's work, Clooney said, "I really wasn't for sale."
Back in 2021, Clooney had revealed that he had turned down an offer of $35 million for one day's work for an airline commercial. When Kapoor asked him about the reason behind his decision, Clooney said that the deal was more of an image correction for some people in prison.
“There is a reason why people want to pay a lot of money and usually it is to sort of whitewash. There were some amazing people, who were put in jail for tweeting something about the women's rights in Saudi Arabia. And these guys were taking money from these same people, taking hundreds of millions of dollars to whitewash it. And I find that to be hard to do," Clooney said.
He further said, "When your employer is the person, who is also ruining the civil and human rights of the people, I find it hard to take that money and use my reputation to try and clean their own. I feel like my reputation is worth more than that."
Clooney added that he also had a conversation with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, before making the decision to reject the offer.
"My wife (Amal Clooney) and I had a long conversation about taking the money and putting it into a foundation just to do some good... But there's a price and for me that price isn't my reputation. What I believe in and what my parents taught me to be really wasn't for sale," he said.
