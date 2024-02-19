‘When Hitler decided to kill the Jews…’ Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu reacts to Brazil president's Gaza remark
As per Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Brazil president's Gaza remark ‘crossed a red line’.
Israel has criticised Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for comparing the Gaza conflict with the Holocaust, calling it antisemitic and a belittlement of the historic tragedy. This worsens the ties between the two nations that are already tense especially since President Lula resumed office in 2023.