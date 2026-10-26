When humanoid robot fell during Kung Fu China demo, losing part of leg - What went wrong? Chinese social media reactions

Chinese robotics company Unitree Robotics’ recently unveiled humanoid robot, H2-X, stumbled while performing a side flip during a kung fu demonstration, causing part of its leg to detach.

According to Global Times, the incident occurred on 22 October at the 2026 World Physical AI Conference & Unitree Partner Ecosystem Summit, held in Hangzhou, East China’s Zhejiang Province.

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Robot’s failed side flip draws mixed reactions on Chinese social media The failed side flip drew mixed reactions on the Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo. While some users said such errors should be minimised even though the robot was not yet a mass-produced product, others noted that these glitches were natural as the technology progressed.

The incident sparked discussions, with one user noting that the mishap should not be used to reject robotics technology in its entirety, while adding that there was room for improvement in motion algorithms and mechanical design. Another user called for improvements to the robot’s structural rigidity, and a third argued that engineering design should consider material strength and backup safeguards alongside speed, with thorough testing to ensure the product is safe and meets quality standards.

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Here’s what we know about the H2-X robot The humanoid robot was unveiled on 21 October. Footage released by Unitree the day before the incident showed the robot kicking in a car door, lifting a vehicle’s front end and performing a flip after jumping from a platform roughly four metres high. Unitree said the H2-X was designed for security tasks and emergency rescue operations.

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At a conference held on the same day as the incident, Unitree Robotics founder and CEO Wang Xingxing discussed the challenges of moving robots from demonstrations to real-world use. Wang said embodied intelligence could have its “ChatGPT moment” as early as next year, with advances in robots’ ability to understand and carry out real-world tasks ushering in a new phase for the industry.

He added, “Physical artificial intelligence is showing signs of a breakthrough, most likely within the next one to two years, or two to three years.”

At the conference, Wang noted that the company was also developing an artificial intelligence (AI) system to let humanoid robots improve themselves.

Also Read | A Chinese humanoid robot sets a new 100-meter sprint record at Beijing Games

Other humanoid robot mishaps during public performances The incident is not the first time a humanoid robot has suffered a mishap during a public demonstration. In May, a humanoid robot in China’s Shenzhen suffered a malfunction mid-performance while dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean.”

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The incident occurred at a Future Era robot show when the humanoid robot stumbled over a step while dancing onstage. It briefly regained its balance and continued performing before falling in the same spot, after which a human assistant emerged and dragged its motionless body off the stage.

In another incident, at a sports day in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a robot fell during a martial arts demonstration as children ran onto the field to join it. Footage appeared to show the machine attempting kung fu kicks, causing nearby performers to cautiously move away.

Separately, a video recorded at a show in Shaanxi Province on Saturday, 21 March, showed a Unitree robot accidentally hitting a young boy in the face. The robot approached the audience while swinging its arms and struck the child as it spun around.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.