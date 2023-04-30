Hello User
When is Met Gala 2023? Theme, guest list, Indian celebs attending and how to watch

2 min read . 07:35 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at Met Gala 2022

The number of guests at Met Gala 2023 will be around 400, which is comparable to the figures of recent years, but lower than the 500-600 guests in attendance before the pandemic.

The highly-anticipated Met Gala 2023 is just around the corner, set to take place on Monday, May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The annual event is traditionally held on the first Monday in May every year.

Met Gala 2023 theme

The exhibit, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," looks at "the designer's stylistic vocabulary as expressed in aesthetic themes that appear time and again in his fashions from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019". Lagerfeld made an indelible mark on luxury fashion in his long career at Chanel, Fendi and elsewhere. Andrew Bolton, the Met's acclaimed curator, has once again been the creator of the event.

This combination of photos shows Michaela Coel, from left, Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa and Roger Federer who will co-chair the Met Gala on May 1. (AP Photo)
This combination of photos shows Michaela Coel, from left, Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa and Roger Federer who will co-chair the Met Gala on May 1. (AP Photo)
Met Gala 2023 guest list

The Met Gala's guest list is always a topic of interest, with only the most famous and powerful invited to attend. This year, there will be roughly 400 guests, similar to recent years but still lower than pre-pandemic highs of 500-600. Vogue's Anna Wintour and her team still get to approve every guest. Trying to predict who will attend? Newly-minted Oscar winners and Broadway stars are a good bet.

Indian celebs at Met Gala 2023

While the guest list has not been officially announced, the Met Gala has always been known to attract a wide range of international celebrities. In recent years, Indian actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Isha Ambani have made headlines for their stunning looks on the Met Gala's red carpet. With Indian fashion making a global impact, it will be interesting to see which Indian celebrities will make an appearance at the event.

Also Read: Met Gala 2022: Elon Musk accompanies supermodel mom Maye on red carpet. See photos

As per media reports, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Met Gala debut this year. Bhatt will wear an outfit from the Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung, whose creations have been worn by several international personalities including Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama, Demi Moore, Oprah Winfrey and Deepika Padukone. Some reports suggest that Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also attend the gala event.

How to watch Met Gala 2023

Those in New York can watch from behind barricades on Fifth Avenue or further east on Madison. In previous years, celebrities like Timothée Chalamet have greeted fans. If you can't attend the Met Gala in person, you can watch the red carpet on a Vogue livestream.

(With AP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
