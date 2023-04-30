Met Gala 2023 theme

The exhibit, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," looks at "the designer's stylistic vocabulary as expressed in aesthetic themes that appear time and again in his fashions from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019". Lagerfeld made an indelible mark on luxury fashion in his long career at Chanel, Fendi and elsewhere. Andrew Bolton, the Met's acclaimed curator, has once again been the creator of the event.