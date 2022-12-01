When is the World Cup 2022 final? Date and kick-off time1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 05:02 PM IST
Five-times champions Brazil is the favourites ahead of Argentina and France
The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is in full swing in Qatar. As we are on the second week of the world's most coveted sporting event, the heat is rising over the next phase that kicks off on Saturday. As the tournament progresses, there is much speculation about which teams are likely to qualify for the Round of 16, and who are the favourites.