The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is in full swing in Qatar. As we are on the second week of the world's most coveted sporting event, the heat is rising over the next phase that kicks off on Saturday. As the tournament progresses, there is much speculation about which teams are likely to qualify for the Round of 16, and who are the favourites.

From the important dates - quarterfinals, semis and finals - to the favourites, here's all you need to know.

When does the Round of 16 starts?

The first knockout round kicks off on Dec. 3 and will be followed by the quarter-finals from Dec. 9 and the semi-finals from Dec. 13.

The knockout rounds will feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner.

The third-place playoff between the two losing semi-finalists take places on Dec. 17 at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Which teams have qualified for the Round of 16?

So far, the Netherlands, the US, Argentina, Australia, France, Poland, England and Senegal have qualified for the Round of 16

Who are the favourites?

Bookmakers William Hill, Bet365 and Ladbrokes have listed five-times champions Brazil as the favourites ahead of Argentina and France.

When is the World Cup final?

The World Cup final will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 which is Qatar National Day. The match will kick off at 1500 GMT (6 p.m. local time).

Where will the final match be hosted?

The 80,000 capacity Lusail Iconic Stadium, which is 15km north of central Doha and the largest venue for the tournament, will host the World Cup title clash.

The Fifa World Cup 2022 kicked off on 20 December in Qatar with as many as 32 teams qualifying for the event. Even before the sporting event started, it was been marred with controversies. Host Qatar, which became the first middle east country to host the event, has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, its human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers; and also for beer and clothing ban.

(With inputs from agencies)