When Matthew Perry stopped Chandler from cheating on Monica; FRIENDS actor reveals behind-the-scenes story

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Actor Lisa Cash has revealed that a crucial scene in 'Friends' involving her character and Chandler Bing was cut due to Matthew Perry's concerns about the impact on Chandler and Monica's relationship.

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Matthew Perry attends the premiere of the film '17 Again' in Los Angeles April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/File Photo (REUTERS/Phil McCarten/File Photo)Premium
Actor Lisa Cash recently disclosed an intriguing behind-the-scenes fact to TMZ that could have significantly shifted the dynamic of FRIENDS. In the famous "The One in Vegas: Part 1" episode from season five, Cash was initially set to play a crucial role that would have placed Chandler Bing at the heart of a romantic controversy with Monica Geller.

In the original script, following a heated argument with Monica, Chandler was going to be tempted by a hotel employee, played by Cash, who was scripted to deliver room service to his Las Vegas hotel room. This encounter was meant to edge Chandler towards betrayal.

Also Read: Matthew Perry's death: Actor was 'happier than ever… optimistic’; had moved to new house, signed film: Report

However, the plot never materialised, thanks to the intervention of Matthew Perry, who portrayed Chandler. Sensing the potential fallout from such a twist, Perry voiced his concerns to the writers, arguing for the preservation of Chandler's loyalty to Monica. His insistence led to a revision of the storyline.

Cash acknowledged that, while the scene could have elevated her acting career (because of having been paired against Perry), the decision to cut it was wise, considering the loyal fan base's likely reaction to such a dramatic shift in character development.

Also Read: Matthew Perry death: 'Friends' costars attend funeral in Los Angeles | Video

As a result, the show maintained the integrity of Chandler and Monica's relationship, to the delight of its global audience. Cash still featured in the episode, but in the more subdued role of a flight attendant, contributing to a different subplot involving Ross and Rachel. This revelation from Cash adds another layer to the beloved show's history, showcasing the impact of actors on the narrative direction of their characters.

Matthew Perry’s death

Matthew Perry, famed for his role as Chandler Bing, was found dead in his Los Angeles residence on October 28. At just 54, his passing came as a shock to fans and colleagues alike.

Throughout various health battles, Perry was not alone; he was supported by his FRIENDS co-stars. Their relationship evolved into a deep, familial bond, with the cast providing a protective and caring network around him during his toughest times. Perry's legacy as a beloved figure on and off-screen endures, as those closest to him remember the brotherhood they shared beyond the lights of the set.

