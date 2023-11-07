When Matthew Perry stopped Chandler from cheating on Monica; FRIENDS actor reveals behind-the-scenes story
Actor Lisa Cash has revealed that a crucial scene in 'Friends' involving her character and Chandler Bing was cut due to Matthew Perry's concerns about the impact on Chandler and Monica's relationship.
Actor Lisa Cash recently disclosed an intriguing behind-the-scenes fact to TMZ that could have significantly shifted the dynamic of FRIENDS. In the famous "The One in Vegas: Part 1" episode from season five, Cash was initially set to play a crucial role that would have placed Chandler Bing at the heart of a romantic controversy with Monica Geller.