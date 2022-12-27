Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle may not be on the best of terms with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the moment, thanks to their Netflix documentary. This year, King Charles III went to church for the first time with his family, which included Kate Middleton, Prince William and all three of their kids. But, Meghan and Harry decided against taking a trip to the UK to celebrate the Royal Christmas with their two kids. Instead, they decided to stay in the United States and their house in California.

But, there was a time when Meghan impressed her brother-in-law William with a smart Christmas gift. It was back in 2017 when the Royal family spent Christmas together soon after the announcement of Harry-Meghan’s engagement. As Meghan was apparently desperate to impress William, she decided to leave a mark with her sense of humour.

The Royal family has a lengthy tradition of exchanging "cheap humour gifts" over the holiday season. Finding the ideal novelty gifts to amuse her new extended family proved to be Meghan's hardest issue. She gave William a spoon with the words "Cereal Killer" engraved on the shallow bowl end, and at least one of her gifts was a big hit, claims Finding Freedom written by Scobie and Durand wrote Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

Also Read: British daily apologises after Meghan Markle called 'monster' and a lot more

That Christmas, which was the first one Meghan spent with the Royal family, Markle made a lasting impression, and William appeared to have been impressed by her clever gift.

Nevertheless, following the premiere of Markle and Harry's new Netflix docuseries, in which they disparaged the monarchy, ties between Harry-Meghan and the other Royals are apparently at an all-time low. However, King Charles III has extended a coronation invitation to the pair on May 6, 2023, , as per media reports, demonstrating his fondness for them. The new king intends to make amends with his youngest son and thinks that the invitation will enable them to do so.

Also Read: Netflix documentary on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to show Royal Family’s ‘dirty game’

“Harry is his son, and His Majesty will always love him," an insider told the Daily Mail. “While things are difficult at the moment, the door will always be left ajar."